Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.