Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.38

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.38 and last traded at $180.31, with a volume of 24141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.68.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

