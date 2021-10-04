Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,284.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.11 million and $195,284.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001671 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00082245 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00798185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.