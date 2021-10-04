Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.76

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.76 and last traded at $98.11, with a volume of 80366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

LUKOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

