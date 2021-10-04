Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.76

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.76 and last traded at $98.11, with a volume of 80366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.
LUKOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.
