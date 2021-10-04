Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poly is benefiting from the massive shift toward high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs, make disciplined investments in new products and balance supply chain exposures. Its solutions are playing a crucial role in the work-from-home environment with simple user interfaces as people navigate connectivity challenges. It is well-poised as the unified communications and collaboration ecosystem partner backed by its innovative technology and customer-centric go-to-market capabilities. However, it continues to experience tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Poly depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. It faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.77. 11,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

