PlayDapp Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $216.55 million and approximately $92.78 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.12 or 0.08969562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00309125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

