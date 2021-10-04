Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of Plug Power worth $109,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

