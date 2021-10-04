PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $347,384.10 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $28.88. 345,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,779. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

