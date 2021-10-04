Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

