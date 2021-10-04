Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

