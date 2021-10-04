Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Premier Foods stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

