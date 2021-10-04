Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,998 shares of company stock worth $71,892 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

