Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

