Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,817 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

