Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 176.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

