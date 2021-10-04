Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

