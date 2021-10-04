Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.61 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

