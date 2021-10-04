Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Shares of TSE:PVG traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 194,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.92.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

