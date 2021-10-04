Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,774 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

