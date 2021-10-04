Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $844,000 in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Shares of VALQ opened at $49.34 on Monday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.