Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.34 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

