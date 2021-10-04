Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,776 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.