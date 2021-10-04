Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Primoris Services by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

