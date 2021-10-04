Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

