Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,308 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

