Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.18 Million Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Kraton worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kraton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kraton by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

