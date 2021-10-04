Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

