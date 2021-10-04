Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $45.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.