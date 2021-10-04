Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $60.87 on Monday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 104,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

