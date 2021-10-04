Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $60.87 on Monday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
