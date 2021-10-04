Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,848 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $65,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,413,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $111.63. 49,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.