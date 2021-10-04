Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.80% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $41,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,997. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

