Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $32.97 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,448,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 386,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.