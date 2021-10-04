Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,721 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $56,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

