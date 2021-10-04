Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,893. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 44.40% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

