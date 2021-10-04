Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

