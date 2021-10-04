Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,772 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

