Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236,309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,005,000 after buying an additional 710,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,850,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,293,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. 551,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,045. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

