Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.02. 126,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

