Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $17.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $560.03. The company had a trading volume of 65,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.73 and its 200 day moving average is $564.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

