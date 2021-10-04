Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,982,000.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.82 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

