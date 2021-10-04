Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

