Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $374,014.11 and approximately $61,361.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00099230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,243.76 or 1.00016591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.96 or 0.06858774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

