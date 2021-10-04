Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,242. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

