ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,064,364 shares.The stock last traded at $121.30 and had previously closed at $122.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

