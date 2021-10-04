ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.72. 1,648,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,170,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

