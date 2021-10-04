Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 724 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

