Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

