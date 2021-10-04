Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. South State Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,893,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

