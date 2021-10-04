Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $231,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

FIS opened at $123.27 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

