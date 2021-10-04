Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $215,000 in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VER opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

